Warning after rise in thefts from vehicles in Corby

Police have issued advice to Corby motorists after a rise in thefts from vehicles.

Officers are urging people to make sure their vehicles are secure and to remove any valuables or money from display following the increase in thefts.

Neighbourhood Policing Sergeant Jon Hodgson said: “There has been a recent increase in thefts from vehicles around Corby.

“A number of these had been left insecure.

“The items stolen include change and other small items.

“Make sure your car is locked and remove any valuables – even change - from display.

“Don’t leave the keys readily accessible in your property.

“We have officers patrolling certain areas overnight to prevent and detect further offences.”

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or 999 in an emergency.

They can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.