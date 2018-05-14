Warning after distraction burglary in Kettering

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a distraction burglary in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The incident happened between 10.05am and 10.50am on Saturday (May 12) when a man knocked on a woman’s door claiming to be from an electric company doing work at a neighbour’s address.

A police spokesman said: “The man was let into the house under the guise that he needed to check electrical wires.

“Afterwards it transpired that no-one had been doing work at the neighbour’s house.

“Nothing appears to have been taken from the house.”

The man is described as white, about 25-years-old, of medium build with short dark hair.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the distraction burglary, is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.