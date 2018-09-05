WANTED: Police appeal to trace two men over Kettering murder

Police have released images of two men they want to speak to over the murder of a man in Kettering earlier this year.

Gambian national Tairu Jallow, 29, died after being stabbed at his home in Havelock Street on January 14.

Now officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of two men wanted in connection with the murder.

Mustafa Lowe, aged 22, and Louie Mendy, aged 28, are believed to be living in the Birmingham area.

Mustafa is also known as Tapha Lowe or ‘T’ boy and Louie is referred to as Avon Anderson or Tiny.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.