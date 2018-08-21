Wanted Northampton man failed to turn up at court to face assault charge

A wanted man appeal is underway after a Northampton man charged with criminal damage and assault failed to turn up at court.

Officers have made an appeal for help in tracing the whereabouts of Declan Casey, who is wanted by Northamptonshire Police.

Casey, aged 28, previously of Dell Crescent, Northampton, is wanted on a warrant for failing to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on July 24 where he was facing a charge of criminal damage and assault.

He is also wanted for failing to comply with bail conditions.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.