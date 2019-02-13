Wanted man has links to Kettering

A man with links to Kettering is on the run after failing to turn up at court.

Kieran Peter Smith, 27, failed to attend Guildford Crown Court November 16 and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Smith was expected in court after being charged with domestic assaults and criminal damage.

Surrey Police has released an image of him as part of a public appeal.

A police spokesman said: “Kieran is described as white, of proportionate build, around 1.86m tall, with brown eyes and brown hair.

“He has connections with the Blandford area of Dorset, Bruton area of Avon and Somerset, and Kettering.

“He also has connections with the Farnham and Godalming areas of Surrey, but may no longer be here.

“Officers believe he may be working at a dairy farm and driving a Mercedes van.

“If you know where Kieran is, or have information which could help us locate him, call 101 immediately (999 in an emergency) quoting reference PR/45180122471.

“You can also give information, 100 per cent anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”