Wanted Corby man in custody following reward offer

A Corby man who police had wanted to speak to in connection with a string of burglaries at pubs and clubs throughout the borough has been arrested tonight.

Stephen Hill, 31, had been sought by officers working on Operation Trebuchet for several weeks after Corby licensed premises were targeted repeatedly since August.

Crimestoppers offered a £1,000 reward for information leading to his arrest earlier this week.

He was arrested on the town’s Lincoln Estate by the force’s proactive team.

Corby Police announced tonight that Hill is now in custody and will be questioned as part of their enquiries,