Walking and cycling route in Rushden to be transformed

A walking and cycling route in Rushden is set to be transformed thanks to lottery funding.

The Greenway stretch from Rushden Lakes to the town centre will be improved following an award from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

It will be used to fund a new project, run by the Nenescape Landscape Partnership Scheme and East Northamptonshire Council, called Out to Water, Into History.

The five-year project will include new signage, welcoming gateways and better landscaping, with hopes it will encourage people to travel between the river and Rushden.

Anyone who wants to get involved can join the ‘Friends of the Greenway’ group on Facebook where events and activities will be updated regularly.

Cllr Sarah Peacock, from the Greenway board, said: “This is a wonderful opportunity for residents to get involved in really making this well-used route a lovely space.

“We will work together to produce a landscape management plan that the local community are happy with and that will cut down on the need for maintenance but at the same time will allow wildlife to thrive.

“So much can be done with this money over the next five years but in order to make it stay for the long-term we need as many ideas and volunteers as possible.

“Opportunities include clearance work, planting, installing bird boxes, artwork and building.

“We are also very interested to hear from any business in and around Rushden that may like to offer their staff up for a day’s work, or sponsorship.”

Nenescape’s interpretation and community engagement officer, Alison Cross, added: “‘Out to Water, Into History’ is a great opportunity for local people to get outdoors and explore the area and we’re very excited to be promoting the attractions that Rushden has to offer.

“We’ll also be working with a range of partners on 15 other projects along the Nene Valley to look after this fantastic landscape.”

During the next few months a tree and ecology survey will take place along the route, to provide a record of current wildlife and habitats.

For more details visit www.east-northamptonshire.gov.uk/outtowater or call Lucy Hawes at East Northamptonshire Council on 01832 742268.