Walk for Kettering teenager Miriam raises money for heart charity

The family and friends of a Kettering teenager who died from a sudden cardiac arrest completed a walk in memory of her.

Nicola Lee’s daughter Miriam died aged just 17 from an unexplained cardiac arrest in August 2016, the day after she received her AS-Level results.

CRY Bridge Walk 2018 NNL-180628-124452005

Since her death Nicola, 53, has been fundraising for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY) and on Tuesday, June 19, underwent a makeover at Askew’s salon in Kettering.

Sporting her new red hair Nicola, friends and family formed “Miriam’s Marchers” at the CRY Heart of London Bridges Walk on June 24.

Currently the team’s fundraising for this year stands at £1,300.

To date Nicola, supported by friends, family and her colleagues from Morrisons, have raised almost £4,500 for CRY and its pioneering screening programme.

Almost 1,400 people left Potters Fields Park (against the backdrop of Tower Bridge) at 11am following a minute’s silence and walked together, passing by 12 of London’s most famous landmarks - representing

the deaths of the 12 apparently “fit and healthy” young people who die every week in the UK from young, sudden, cardiac death (YSCD).

Chief executive of the charity, Dr Steven Cox, said: “CRY’s Heart of London Bridges Walk is always a very emotional and poignant day and, over the past 12 years, it has really focused on raising awareness and remembering those young people who have died, as well as helping to raise funds to save young lives.

“It also provides a unique opportunity for our supporters to come together and meet up with other families who will have been through a similar experience.

“We are immensely grateful to Nicola - and everyone who took part this year - all of whom will have their own personal experience of the devastating impact of a sudden cardiac death of a young person close to them.

“We value their support hugely and also know that so many people from their local area will have been rooting for them every step of the way too.”