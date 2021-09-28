VW driver, 55, seriously injured in head-on crash on A45 near Thrapston

Crash investigators confirmed a 55-year-old woman was seriously injured in a horrific head-on pile-up on the A45 between Thrapston and Raunds on Monday (September 27).

Police believe the woman was driving a Volkswagen Beetle travelling towards Raunds from the A14 junction when it was in a collision with FIVE other vehicles travelling the opposite way.

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: "The collision happened at about 4.15pm between a black VW Beetle travelling west and five cars travelling east.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crash investigators are appealing for witnesses following last night's smash on the A45

"The driver of the VW, a 55-year-old woman, was taken to University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries after having to be cut out of the vehicle by fire crews.

"If anyone was driving on the A45 at around the time of the crash and saw what happened, particularly anyone who may have dashcam footage, please call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 using incident number 309 of 27/09/21."

Initial reports from the Police confirmed a green Ford Mustang, silver Jaguar F-Pace, silver Ford B-Max, brown Ford Mondeo and white Skoda Superb were also involved in the collision but gave no indication of any injuries.