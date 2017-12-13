VW and scooter parade to raise money for KGH children’s ward

Kettering’s Market Street and The Yards will be full of VWs and scooters tomorrow evening (Thursday).

The Yards is putting on the parade, where the vehicles will be adorned with Christmas decorations, to raise money for KGH’s Skylark Ward.

The event from 5.30pm to 9pm, running alongside Kettering’s Christmas Market, will also see a Motown disco, light show, selfie mirror, DJ in a VW, prosecco bar and food and drink available.

Manager at The Yards Emma Parker said: “One of our traders, Seapanda, happens to own their own VW van and having been to many a VW and scooter event, had the idea of The Yards hosting one.

“Of course, we jumped on board and Thursday night will see both Market Street and The Yards full of VWs and scooters.

“Each vehicle will be entered into a competition to win a prize from Seapanda who knows first-hand how incredible these events can be.

“Not only that, but it’s all for a good cause.

“Christmas is a time for giving and we will be fundraising for a special needs bed in KGH’s Skylark ward.

“Being a family-run business having fundraised for them every year since we opened, Skylark is a charity we feel very passionately about helping and supporting in our town.”