Vouchers up for grabs to celebrate first birthday of Raunds’ QD Stores

Discount retailer QD Stores is celebrating the first birthday of its branch in Raunds.

The store in Brook Street is holding a birthday event from tomorrow (Friday) to Sunday to mark a successful first year’s trading.

As part of the celebrations 10 lucky customers will win a £10 QD voucher.

Chrissy Brown, store manager at QD Raunds, said: “Our first year here in Raunds has been busy but a lot of fun.

“As a local person, it’s lovely to work here in the store and welcome customers from the town.

“We also have many customers who travel from further afield.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our first birthday in style and hope our new and regular customers will all pop in for a slice of cake.”

QD in Raunds created seven new jobs in the town when it opened last year and since then, its staff have continued to develop their careers with QD.

The original store manager has been promoted to a position elsewhere in the QD group.

Nick Rubins, QD Stores’ group CEO, said: “We are delighted to be celebrating our first birthday in Raunds – thank you to all of our customers who have supported us in the past 12 months.

“QD has been a family-run business for over 30 years and we are very happy with how we have been able to continue this ethos in Raunds.

“We are looking forward to a great weekend of celebrations with customers and more spectacular deals.”

Chris Reeve, area manager for QD Group, said: “The QD in Raunds has exceeded our expectations and we’re very pleased indeed with how the store is performing and how we have been welcomed into the Raunds community.

“The store has fitted really well into the town and we are delighted to welcome a lot of regular customers.

“We’re always busy in the afternoons when the schools finish and with young families too.

“Christmas trading was excellent and the garden department has been very successful.”