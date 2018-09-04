Voting open in Spirit of Corby awards

Voting is now open in this year’s Spirit of Corby awards.

The awards highlight some of the many residents in the community that go that extra mile to contribute to life in the borough.

Now it’s up to you to say thank you by casting your vote.

This year’s nominees are:

Community Spirit Award (sponsored by Northamptonshire Police): an individual or group who has worked towards making their area a safer or stronger community, whether it’s through contributing to reducing crime and anti-social behaviour or simply being an active member of the community who gives time to make a difference in their area.

- Liam Ferguson

- Ronnie Vickers

- KHL Local

Environmental Spirit Award (sponsored by Tata Steel): an individual or group who have worked to protect or improve the natural or built environment or promoted environmentally responsible attitudes and behaviour such as recycling and energy saving.

- Ron Jeans

- The Oakley Rangers

- Finlay Greenfield

Creative Spirit Award: for an individual or group who has shown a talent or given up time to help develop others in the arts in Corby or who has shown general creativity through arts and crafts such as knitting, painting and handy crafts.

- Mark Phipps

- Sophia Madden

- Debbie Keith

Club Spirit Award (Sponsored by Quantum Print): for an individual or a group who has contributed towards a local club or society, such as sporting, social or voluntary groups, or nominate for whole club or group for what they bring for the community.

- Kevin Manson

- Disability Swim Group

- Corby Running Marvels

Educational Spirit Award (sponsored by Spirit Hyundai): for an individual or a group who has enriched their lives through a commitment to lifelong learning, who has returned to education, achieved excellence in their chosen filed, or who inspires others with their enthusiasm and love for learning.

- Maplefields Circle of Friends

- Sarah Fleming

- Corby Fishing Club

Young Spirit of Corby Award (Sponsored by Savoy Cinema): for a young Corby resident (under 25) who has made a contribution to their local community, is an example to their friends, may have excelled in music, education and sport, or has perhaps overcome adversity to show the real ‘Spirit of Corby’.

- Emily Fisher and Jaymz Buckley

- Katie Bradbury

- Leo Noakes/Violet Vixen

The overall Spirit of Corby Award winner (supported by The Core at Corby Cube) will be chosen from the winners of the other awards.

The public will have from 12 noon today (September 4) until 12 noon on Tuesday, September 11, to cast their vote.

To vote visit www.corby.gov.uk/spiritofcorby or pick up a form from the front desk at the Corby Cube in George Street.

All votes must be in by the deadline, after which they will be counted and the winners will be announced at an awards night on Friday, September 21, in the Core at Corby Cube.

Deputy leader of Corby Council, Cllr Jean Addison, said: “A big thank you to all of those that nominated someone in the community again this year.

“The nominations were at such a high level and it really is a pleasure to hear about all the fantastic things that people do here in Corby to make it the amazing place it is.

“As always, it has been a tough job to shortlist and we really do wish we could put everyone through.

“We hope that Corby now gets behind the shortlisters and cast their votes on who they want to see win each category.

“Corby is clearly a place full of generous and community minded people and the Spirit of Corby Awards are proof of just how true this really is.

“A huge thank you to our 2018 sponsors, who again this year have made the awards possible.”

If you would like to come along and cheer on the nominees on the awards night from the balcony area in the theatre then please get in contact with Corby Council’s communications office for free tickets to the event on 01536 464020 or email kim.buzzard@corby.gov.uk.