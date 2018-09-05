Vote for Wellingborough over 65s community group in new Tesco scheme

A vibrant group for people aged over 65 in Wellingborough has been chosen as one of the possible recipients of a Tesco Bags of Help award.

OASIS is bidding to bag a massive cash boost of up to £4,000 from the scheme.

The group provides friendship, regular social meet ups, free quarterly afternoon tea events and a much-needed support network for people aged 65 and over in and around the Wellingborough area.

The group’s next meeting is a free afternoon tea on Saturday, September 8, from 3.30pm-5.30pm at Swansgate Pavilion in Wellingborough.

A spokesman for the group said: “Being able to enjoy life in our latter years is important.

“Our aim is to befriend and reach out to senior citizens in our community and offer free social events and activities that enhance and encourage spiritual, moral, physical and social growth for our seniors; improve the quality of life; and encourage older our seniors to share talents and experiences and support each other,”

Voting is open at Tesco stores in Wellingborough until October 31.