Volunteers with a head for heights needed for Corby hospice fundraiser

Fancy taking part in a charity skydive?

Lakelands Hospice in Butland Road, Corby, is looking for volunteers to be part of its skydiving team on Saturday, August 11, and Sunday, August 12.

Sponsorship raised by the skydive will help the work of the hospice, which provides specialist palliative care for people with cancer, heart failure and other life-limiting illnesses.

Marina Rae, the hospice’s community fundraiser, said: “We guarantee an exhilarating experience as you freefall from 13,000 feet.

“And if you raise a minimum of £300 in sponsorship, you get to skydive for free.”

For more information about the skydive, call Marina on 01536 747755 or email marinarae@lakelandshospice.org.uk.