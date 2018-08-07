Volunteers raise money for large animal rescue unit based in Wellingborough

Members of Northamptonshire Police’s Volunteers on Horseback (VoH) scheme have presented a £1,000 cheque to Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s (NFRS) large animal rescue unit.

On June 6, a sponsored ride was held around the Castle Ashby estate, organised by VoH project manager Jean Mears and her colleagues.

A total of £1078.34 was raised for the rescue unit, based at Wellingborough fire station, which will be used to buy equipment to help firefighters train for and carry out large animal rescues.

Kate Beck, specials and volunteers programme manager at Northamptonshire Police, said: “The fundraising idea came after VoH members approached Jean after seeing a rescue demonstration by the fire service.

“They wanted to support their work, so Jean looked at how to do a sponsored ride and in the end we had 39 riders come along and raise money for this great cause.

“It’s an amazing achievement and just shows the dedication and enthusiasm that our volunteers have for supporting both the horsey community and the NFRS animal rescue experts.”

NFRS area commander Kelvin Hallen joined Wellingborough’s White Watch firefighters to receive the cheque from Jean, Kate and colleagues Nicole Degg and Jessica Oppido.

He said: “It’s so rewarding to see so many people caring about animals and wanting to do their best for their welfare.

“Our relationship with VoH helps us promote the work we do for animals and their owners - it’s not just about the rescues, it’s also the reassurance we can give to owners because they care about their horses, livestock and other animals.

“That care for animals has really struck me with this fundraising, and on behalf of the fire service I’d like to say a massive thank you for the work that the VoH do, and all the riders who supported this fundraising event – we look forward to working together again in the future.”