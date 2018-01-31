Volunteers praised for medieval garden work

Chichele College’s Medieval Style Garden will soon be bursting with blooms as snowdrops, primroses, anemone blanda and narcissi herald the start of spring thanks to hard work from a dedicated band of volunteers.

The Garden, in the grounds of Chichele College, is managed by Higham Ferrers Tourism, Business and Community Partnership, on behalf of English Heritage and is one of Higham Ferrers’ hidden treasures.

Chichele College was founded in the 15th century by Higham’s most famous son, Henry Chichele who rose to become Archbishop of Canterbury.

The gardens had become overgrown and under-used so, in 2011, with the aid a Community Spaces Lottery award and local support, work began to create the Medieval style garden.

Chichele College Garden Volunteers are valued for the enthusiasm and dedication they show toward keeping the garden looking lovely for visitors.

During the 2017 season, which ran from March to September, they clocked up 695 hours.

A spokesman for the volunteers said: “The garden has grown and bloomed, providing a space for quiet contemplation as well as supporting many events, including summer afternoon band concerts and an annual Garden Fair, which this year will take place on May 26.“