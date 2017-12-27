Volunteers organise Christmas party for the homeless in Corby

Volunteers put on a Christmas party to bring some festive cheer to people who are homeless this Christmas.

The Christmas lunch on December 20 was organised by Dennis Binks and volunteers from his homeless project which helps people in Corby who don’t have a roof over their head.

The Christmas party was held on December 20

This time of year can be particularly hard for those who are homeless so he wanted to do something to show anyone who is homeless that people in the town do care, especially at Christmas time.

Dennis Binks, who runs the homeless project with an ‘amazing’ team of volunteers, said: “A team of ladies from Market Harborough filled many shoe boxes with ladies and men’s products, they had a full Christmas dinner plus non-alcoholic wine and beer.

“I want to thank the people of Corby for all their donations.”

Dennis is from The Candle of Light Christian Spiritual Church and he believes there could be up to 60 homeless people in the Corby area.

The Christmas party in full swing

The church group wants to do anything it can to help provide food, bedding and support for these people.

As part of this, the church group has been giving out items every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday in recent months to help anyone who is homeless in the town. ​

They have also been providing access to a hot shower outdoors while operating from the Corby Volunteer Centre.

For more information about the homeless project and how you can help, call Dennis on 07914 270842.