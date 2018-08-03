Volunteers needed to help tackle speeding in Raunds

Volunteers are needed to help with a crackdown on speeding motorists.

After residents said there was a problem with drivers breaking the speed limit in Raunds, the town council has decided to take action.

And they are looking for volunteers to help them with this during September and October.

A spokesman for Raunds Town Council said: “The Vision for Raunds told us that local residents are worried about speeding vehicles.

“With your support the town council is joining community speedwatch to tackle this danger.

“Speedwatch trains volunteers to use the calibrated speed gun, just like the police use.

“We can’t (and don’t want to) fine motorists we find speeding but they will get a warning letter from the police as a reminder.

“We will have use of the equipment in September and October 2018.”

They will also have signs reminding people to slow down and interactive devices that will display the speed of a vehicle for drivers to see.

These are designed to educate and make drivers aware of speeding in the community.

Any evidence collected from speedwatch can be used by the town council in any discussions with the county council over possible traffic calming methods.

And the council spokesman added: “We need your help.

“We already have some fantastic volunteers willing to help but we need more.

“We need adult volunteers to help with Raunds community speedwatch so we are asking for your help.”

Anyone interested in getting involved with the speedwatch scheme can email the town council at info@raunds-tc.gov.uk.