Volunteers needed for night shelter when it opens in Wellingborough

An appeal has been launched to find volunteers to help out at a night shelter in Wellingborough.

Wellingborough Homeless Forum was launched to bring groups and organisations together to tackle the problem of homelessness and those at risk of it in the town.

The group organised a roving night shelter earlier this year and is now looking to get its own premises set up in time for the winter.

Valerie Anslow from the group said: “Wellingborough Homeless Forum have agreed the use of a premises which is currently being applied for change of use to a night shelter.

“We are very excited about this and also very pleased that the roving night shelter project was a success in that it identified a definite need in the town for a shelter and identified training and procedures that need to be firmly in place for November.”

As part of this, the group is looking for volunteers until a funding stream is identified to appoint a manager.

Valerie added: “We need volunteers, particularly men as we would like a male and female on each shift, who would be willing to give some time to this over the coming winter.

“Training will be provided.”

For more details about being a volunteer contact Valerie on valerieanslow@icloud.com or 07870 473270.

Further information is available by searching for Wellingborough Homeless Forum on Facebook.