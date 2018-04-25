Volunteers get stuck in with clean-up of Desborough pocket park

Volunteers rolled up their sleeves and got stuck in with a clean-up at Desborough pocket park.

They carried out a range of tasks to keep the park looking good for all those who go there before being rewarded with free soup afterwards.

The event took place on Saturday

Keith Brown, vice chairman of the pocket park committee, said: “A big thank you to all the volunteers who came along on Saturday.

“They literally got down and dirty, clearing drains, upgrading the pond platform and generally cleaning the park up.”

Volunteer events are held at the pocket park several times each year.

Anyone interested in getting involved in the future can search for Desborough Pocket Park on Facebook for more details.