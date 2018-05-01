Volunteers brave the rain to give Wellingborough a spring clean

A truck full of rubbish was collected during a two-day clean-up of Wellingborough.

Wellingborough Council organised the spring clean on Friday and Saturday to brighten up the borough in time for the Waendel Walk, which takes place from May 11 to May 13.

Friday's litter pick

While the weather wasn’t great, councillors, staff and volunteers turned out to help clear away rubbish littering parts of the town.

Council leader Martin Griffiths was among those who took part.

While he was collecting litter on Friday, he found a large number of glass bottles discarded by the River Nene and said: “This is not only downright irresponsible, it is extremely dangerous and the people who are responsible should be ashamed of themselves.”

But despite this, he was full of praise for all the volunteers who turned out for the spring clean.

A number of glass bottles were found by the River Nene in Wellingborough

He said: “On Friday around 15 hardy volunteers turned out in awful weather and carried out two sweeps upstream and downstream of the Embankment and a vast amount of cans, bottles and general litter was collected.

“On Saturday morning a similar number of councillors, staff and volunteers met at Swanspool House and cleared over 40 bags of litter from Swanspool Gardens towards Croyland Park as well as in and around Castlefields.

“Over the two days a whole truck full of rubbish was collected.

“Although it is very hard work, it is very rewarding when you look back at a part of our town that has been cleared of litter.

Volunteers, including Cllr Martin Griffiths, getting stuck in with one of the litter picks

“We are planning to have some further litter picks during summer evenings in the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank everyone who took part and hope that in better weather we can get even more volunteers out who care for and are proud of Wellingborough.”

The clean-up was supported by Wellingborough Norse, who provided kit including gloves and litter pickers.

Any groups or individuals who couldn’t help out at the weekend but would still like to do so at a more convenient time can call Wellingborough Norse on 01933 234520 to arrange for bags, kit and pick-ups of collected rubbish.