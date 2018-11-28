Village supermarket near Wellingborough donates thousands to children's nursery

A Wollaston children's nursery has received almost £3,000 in donations raised by supermarket shoppers.

Busy Bees Pre-School, the non-profit charity run by an elected committee of parents, was handed a cheque for £2,812.98, which will be used to buy new equipment and fund staff training.

The money was raised through members of the Local Community Fund buying Co-op brand products in the Wollaston branch of the supermarket.

Each member could choose between three local charities to donate to.

"Busy Bees is at the heart of the community in Wollaston and the ladies make this a special environment for children to thrive," said Busy Bees' Lucy Swales.

"As with all charities, fundraising is an important part of our survival and our ability to buy new equipment and provide funding for the ladies to complete the most up to date training is essential to providing the best experience for the children."