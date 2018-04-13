Village pubs saved from closure

Two village pubs have been saved from the brink after new owners moved in to run them.

The Spread Eagle in Cottingham and the Red Lion at Middleton are both set to reopen this month.

The Spread, in High Street, was the subject of rejected applications to turn it into a house and a community asset. It had stood empty and on the market since the previous landlords shipped-out.

But it is set to reopen on Monday after new landlord Rob Wainde took the helm.

A new chef has also been appointed and the pub will be serving a menu of hearty, home made pub food including lasagne, lamb shanks, burgers, steaks, pizzas and jacket potatoes, as well as light bites for the afternoons.

Rob has lots of experience in the hospitality business, having managed a working men’s club in Leicestershire for 18 years and most recently running a village pub.

The Spread Eagle at Cottingham in 1912 NNL-181204-132448005

The Spread has been cleaned inside and out and redecorated and the fireplace has been reinstated in the lounge.

Rob said: “We’re looking to create a homely, welcoming environment at the heart of the community and will be offering food from day one,

“We’re also planning to put on quizzes, events and live music and would welcome ideas from villagers as to what they would like to see happening at the pub. I look forward to meeting you all and welcoming you to the Spread Eagle.”

Meanwhile the Red Lion at Middleton is also to reopen as an upmarket curry restaurant and wine bar.

The man behind the redevelopment is Naz Abdul who owns the multi-award winning Cinnamon Lounge in Market Harborough - which was previously located at the old Horse and Trumpet in Medbourne. It will open at the end of April.

“I believe there is room in the market for a good Indian curry house serving Corby and the surrounding villages,” said Naz.

“The Red Lion is the perfect location and I am really looking forward to getting the restaurant up and running. The Cinnamon Lounge is renowned for offering quality food that’s a little bit different, coupled with great service and a relaxing, welcoming atmosphere – and that’s what I’ll be looking to provide in Middleton.

“I am really keen to build a relationship with villagers and would welcome any ideas or suggestions you may have for the restaurant and bar. The response I’ve received through the village Facebook page so far has been fantastic, so please keep it coming, or please feel free to get in touch with me directly.”

Naz is also looking to recruit waiting staff and delivery drivers, both part time and full time. If you’re interested, please contact Naz on 07955 493575.

Earlier this month we revealed how the Blue Bell in nearby Gretton had also been saved from closure.

Pubs in Cottingham and Middleton - A history

In the late 1800s there were five pubs in Cottingham: The Royal George, The Spread Eagle, The Kings Head, The Three Horseshoes and The Crown.

There were three pubs in Middleton: The Red Lion, The Woolpack and The Exeter Arms

The Spread Eagle was originally located in a thatched house. In the 1960s the present building was put up behind the original which was knocked down.

The Red Lion has been on the market since February.

For more information, take a look at the village history page.