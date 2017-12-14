VIDEO: Watch timelapse footage of Rushden Lakes taking shape

A timelapse video showing construction of the first phase of the Rushden Lakes scheme has been released.

Winvic Construction was contracted by LXB Retail Properties to design and build the retail and leisure development on the former Skew Bridge site.

While the multi-million pound scheme was taking shape, Winvic was filming its progress and the company has since released the footage on YouTube for people to see how the site went from being a derelict piece of ground to the home of big high street names including M&S, Primark and House of Fraser.

Since the first shops opened in July, thousands of people have visited the site.

And with work getting under way on future phases of the scheme, the cameras are once again capturing the building work as it progresses.

Phase two of Rushden Lakes will see the creation of a new leisure development, offering more than 150,000 sq ft of space.

It will comprise of 11 restaurants, a 14-screen multiplex cinema from Cineworld and five leisure units.

In phases three and four an additional 65,000 sq ft of retail space will be added across two developments, within which Wren Kitchens has confirmed a new 12,000 sq ft store.

Once all phases are delivered, Rushden Lakes will be home to more than 40 retail units, 18 restaurants, five leisure providers, a 14-screen cinema, a boathouse and The Nene Wetlands Visitor Centre.

The total parking provision will increase to more than 1,900 spaces when all phases are complete.

The first shops opened at the end of July