VIDEO: Watch as Irchester couple find out they’ve won £30,000 on postcode lottery jackpot

Two households in Irchester are celebrating after winning £30,000 each in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

NN29 7BX was drawn as the winner of Saturday’s (March 17) street prize, meaning the two households signed up in Redwood Close each scooped the jackpot.

Civil servant Jane Hogan, 48, was in shock when she received her cheque.

She said: “I feel like I’m in a dream and haven’t been able to take it all in.

“Both myself and my husband, Garry, are just elated.”

Jane signed up to play the lottery, which costs £10 a month, on the advice of a good friend.

Jane and Garry Hogan receive their cheque. NNL-180319-135800005

The mother of two said the prize couldn’t have come at a better time, as she no longer needs to choose between essential home improvements and having a family holiday.

She said: “My sons are 18 and 20 and they haven’t been abroad since they were toddlers.

“I was feeling very guilty about converting our garage and getting a new bathroom but now we will be able to do both.”

The other winner wasn’t available to collect their cheque, but their prize will be paid straight into their bank account.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Danyl Johnson presented Jane with her cheque and offered his congratulations afterwards.

He said: “I’ve had a brilliant time in Irchester and I’m absolutely thrilled for both of our winners.

“Make sure you’re signed up to play because you never know, it could be your door I’m knocking on next.”

A minimum of 32 per cent from every ticket goes to charity and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have now raised £282m for more than 4,000 good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Northamptonshire Carers is one of the local charities which players have helped to support.

The group was awarded £19,899 last year to run a project raising awareness on how employers can support carers who look after people with long-term illnesses and disabilities in the workplace.