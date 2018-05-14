VIDEO: Walkers turn out for Crazy Hats walk to raise money for breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton hospitals

Hundreds of walkers stepped out for an annual walk raising money to help improve breast cancer care in the county.

The sun shone for the 'Super 16th' Crazy Hats at Wicksteed Park in Kettering yesterday (Sunday).

The sponsored walk at Wicksteed Park in Kettering

Snow had led to the original walk in March being postponed, but this didn't stop walkers from across the county putting their best foot forward on the new date.

Glennis Hooper, founder of the Wellingborough charity which has raised nearly £3 million to improve breast cancer care at Kettering and Northampton hospitals since it was launched 17 years ago, said it was a 'brilliant' day.

She was delighted to see so many people there and was beaming as she walked round the park talking to walkers and thanking them for their support.

Among those who attended the annual walk were the MPs for Kettering, Corby and Wellingborough Philip Hollobone, Tom Pursglove and Peter Bone.

Kettering mayor Scott Edwards, Wellingborough mayor Paul Bell and Rushden mayor Barbara Jenney were also there.

While not everyone who had registered for the first walk was able to attend yesterday, many have done the five-mile walk in their own time and will still be adding to the total amount raised by the event.

For more information about Crazy Hats and its work in the county, go to http://crazyhatsbreastcancerappeal.co.uk/