VIDEO: Take a lap around the circuit at Corby’s Rockingham Speedway

Corby’s Rockingham Speedway will host the first ever 24-hour race in its history this weekend.

The famous circuit in Mitchell Road will see 53 teams veer their way round sharp bends for a full day non-stop in a Citroen C1.

The Rockingham C1 car

The Northants Telegraph was given a passenger lap ahead of the race, which can be viewed above.

To celebrate the landmark Rockingham has entered its own race team, including chief executive Peter Hardman and head of sales and marketing Michael Galjaardt.

It’s the first race Mr Galjaardt has ever entered.

He said: “I am very nervous, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t.

“But I think I’ll be fine when I get out there.

“The series is so approachable and nobody is going to come flying past others.

“I just want a passable lap time and to stay out of trouble.”

Entrants in the race include three-time World Touring Car Championship winner Andy Priaulx, son and F4 driver Seb and Motor Sports Association chairman Alan Gow.

But not every driver has such calibre, with one team made up of men on a stag do.

The fastest lap will be in the region of one minute and 52 seconds, with an average lap of about one minute and 55 seconds.

Each driver on the five-man team will do two stints of about two hours and 15 minutes.

With 10 pitstops, teams will complete 700-plus laps.

It’s the first 24-hour race in Rockingham’s 17-year history after the circuit was approached by the C1 Racing Club.

Mr Galjaardt said: “The C1 Racing Club did a 24-hour race at Spa [in Belgium] and last year they set up a series in the UK.

“In October they approached us and we just thought it was a fantastic thing to do.

“For us it’s perfect as the cars don’t make much noise which means we don’t upset anyone and we’ve never held such a long race before.”

It was so over-subscribed that Rockingham has agreed to run a second 24-hour race over September 1-2, which is also over-subscribed.

There will also be a three-hour race for those that couldn’t get in.

Mr Galjaardt added: “I don’t think anyone imagined it would be that huge.

“It really seems to have captured the imagination of so many people.”

Alongside the head of sales and marketing will be chief executive Peter Hardman, who has competed at Le Mans in the past.

Others include consultant James Guess and Stuart Wright, one of the money men behind the ownership group, who both have series experience.

Sales team member Will Thomas will also be racing, who has no race experience like Mr Galjaardt.

The race starts at 5pm on Saturday, May 12 and runs through to 5pm on Sunday, May 13, with the team completing most laps winning.

Also on the bill is the Pickup Truck Championship, which will not only be making its first visit to Rockingham this season but also holding its debut race on the International Super Sports Car Circuit.

The Pickup Trucks will be out first on Saturday morning to qualify before two 18-lap races in the afternoon.

Advance tickets can be booked online at www.rockingham.co.uk or via the hotline on 01536 500500, option 1, until midday today (Friday, May 11).

Adult tickets cost £12, while children and 15 and under get in free. Tickets will also be available on the gate for £16.

Gates open at 8am and track action starts from 9am.