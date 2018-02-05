VIDEO: See the story so far as work progresses on phase two of Rushden Lakes

This picture shows the steel frame of the new 14-screen cinema being built at Rushden Lakes.

Construction contractor Winvic has started work on phase two of the retail and leisure development, including erection of the steel frame for the 28 metre high cinema building.

Work has also started on the western retail terrace and the leisure facility steel frames, which is expected to take about 20 weeks.

Winvic completed phase one last July after 66 weeks and it has accommodated 35 retailers.

Phase two will be completed by January 2019, including a 14-screen cinema and four other leisure units, between 10 and 13 restaurants, five spaces for retailers and additional car parking.

Construction can be watched on a live camera feed on Winvic’s website, and at the end of each month time lapse footage becomes available.

A CGI of the Cineworld cinema and leisure facilities at Rushden Lakes

Winvic has also released a three-minute video showcasing the retail and leisure destination using drone footage and bite-sized facts.

It also includes details about unit occupiers such as House of Fraser and Cineworld, build phases, durations and specifications, and construction methods, processes and sustainability.

Richard Black, project manager for Winvic Construction Ltd on both phases of the construction of Rushden Lakes, said: “When steel work is going up and buildings become more than drawings, it is an exciting stage for any project.

“However, Rushden Lakes is a landmark development in the UK, for its size and modern take on how people will interact in a retail and leisure space.

“Therefore, we are thrilled to have been contracted by LXB to drive this second phase for them and The Crown Estate, following the success of the first.

“Many challenges that come with such a significant project have been highlighted in the project-profile video.

“These include the creation of piled retaining walls by the lake, extensive work to highways accommodate new traffic flow and moving 25,000m³ of earth for flood alleviation measures.

“Working with tenants to accommodate over 300 variations and enhancements without delaying the programme was a particularly satisfying accomplishment in the first phase, and I’m looking forward to continued liaison with the 20 plus occupiers that will have new premises in Northamptonshire in less than a year’s time.”

LXB Retail principal Jon McCarthy said: “Winvic’s delivery of phase one went extremely smoothly and the company’s experience and commitment to managing a project of this scale, with the challenges it brings, was evident from the start. “LXB is therefore thrilled that the partnership with Winvic is continuing on Rushden Lakes phase two and the units are already evolving at pace.”

Winvic’s delivery of Rushden Lakes totals £76.5 million, comprising £46 million for phase one and £30.5 million for phase two.

The phased completion and handover will allow for restaurants to operate before the completion of the leisure facilities.

Handovers for fit-outs to seven restaurants are scheduled for the end of September and the remaining six are scheduled for November.

An indoor trampoline facility and an indoor climbing centre pre-let to Flip Out and Rock Up will join Cineworld cinema in the leisure area.

Restaurants and retailers who have tenancies in phase two include TGI Fridays, Nandos, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Zizzi, Wren Living, Decathlon and Cotswold Outdoor.