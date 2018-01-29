VIDEO: Rushden toy shop's Lego makeover

Watch the incredible effort which went into creating a full-size Lego version of a Rushden toy shop's facade.

Osborne’s Sports and Toys in High Street was the first independent retailer to sell Lego 60 years ago.

Will Osborne with his mother Pamela and son James outside Osbornes toy shop in Rushden, which has had its faade re-created in LEGO to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of the famous brick

To mark the anniversary the toy giant offered to make a Lego model of the shop front – and it was in place over the weekend.

The replica facade was built at a Lego factory in the Czech Republic and shipped over.

It is made out of more than 277,500 bricks weighing 610kg and measuring 4m tall by 16m wide.

The replica took 639 man hours to make and was made by 41 team members.

Shop manager Will Osborne said: “My dad was the first person in the country to sell Lego and with that in mind they said what they would like to do was make a replica of the shop.

“I said ‘will it be about 3ft?’ and they said ‘no, no, it will be the whole front of the shop’.

“We were astounded to be honest. It’s phenomenal.

“To think the little Lego brick can create something like that is amazing and the attention to detail is superb.”