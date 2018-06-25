Victoria Gardens murder inquiry: victim named by police

Police investigating the death of a 42-year-old man in Northampton have today named him on the same day a man has been charged with his murder.

Chris Matthews died at his home in Victoria Gardens, Northampton, on Friday (June 22).

A post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary found Mr Matthews died as a result of a stab wound.

Senior investigating officer Stuart Hitchon, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Matthews’ family and friends and specialist officers are continuing to support them.

“They are devastated by what has happened and have asked that they be allowed to come to terms with their loss without intrusion at this very difficult time.

“The investigation is continuing, but a man has been charged and we are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with Mr Matthews’ death.”

Spencer Hobson, 50, of Victoria Gardens, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today (Monday, June 25) charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Crown Court later this week.