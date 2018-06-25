Victim punched by 'unknown man' who hit him once and ran in Northampton town centre

A man was assaulted in Northampton town centre by an attacker who punched him once and ran off.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the assault in Abington Street at about 2pm on June 18.

The man was with three friends outside the Foreign Exchange Store when an unknown man approached the group.

The victim turned around and was punched in the face by the offender who then ran off.

The offender was a white man, aged 45 to 50, of slim build, 5ft 5in and had short brown hair, brown beard and was wearing a black jumper and jogging bottoms.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.