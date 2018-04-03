Victim killed in South Northamptonshire car crash named

A man who died in a car crash in South Northamptonshire last week has been named by police.

Ben Brown, aged 34, from Sulgrave in Northamptonshire, died following the single vehicle collision at about 11.15pm on March 20.

The silver Peugeot 107 was travelling towards Thorpe Mandeville on the B4525, near the junction of Thorpe Road, when, for unknown reasons, it left the carriageway and collided with a tree.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 540 of 20/03/18.