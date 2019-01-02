Victim dragged from his car and assaulted outside Corby nightclub

A man assaulted another after dragging his victim from a car parked outside a Corby nightclub.

The victim was in a white Vauxhall Corsa in the Rockingham Road venue's car park when he was dragged from the vehicle and assaulted between 2am and 3am on New Year's Day.

The offender, who also assaulted a woman, is described as a white man with a goatee beard.

Witnesses, anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.