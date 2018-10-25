Vehicle stolen from Desborough farm

A vehicle was stolen after a burglary at a farm near Desborough.

The incident took place at Eckland Lodge Farm in Harborough Road, just to the north of Desborough.

Sometime between 11.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, October 24) and 6am today (Thursday, October 25), the offenders broke into a workshop and took the keys to a grey Ford Ranger, which was then stolen.

The Ranger, registration number SB56 EJK, has the farm name printed on it.

Witnesses, or anyone with information about the stolen vehicle, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.