Vauxhall Zafira and fur trimmed coat stolen after Northampton burglary

A grey Vauxhall Zafira was stolen from a driveway after a car key burglary in Northampton.

Between 10.30pm on Wednesday, December 12, and 8.30am on Thursday, December 13, car keys to a grey Vauxhall Zafira were stolen from a property in Cumberland Close, Spinney Hill.

The vehicle, registration number DA63 UDT, was then taken. It has distinctive silver roof bars and alloy wheels, a spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police today said.

Other items stolen include a khaki coloured fur trimmed coat and bank cards.

Anyone with information about the burglary or who has seen the stolen Zafira is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.