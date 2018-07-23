Vandal jumps on bonnet and smashes windscreen while man sat in car in Corby

Officers are looking for witnesses to an incident of criminal damage which happened in Corby on Sunday, July 15.

Sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm, a man was sitting in his black Vauxhall Astra in Holbein Walk when another man ran onto the bonnet and kicked the front windscreen, which shattered.

The offender is described as a 25 to 30-year-old, 5ft 6in, muscular white man with short dark hair and he wore long, dark shorts, a light-coloured T shirt and trainers.

Anyone with information can contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.