Van driver pulls over to shout racial abuse at 14-year-old boy in Northampton

A 14-year-old boy was racially abused in Northampton by a man in a transit van who pulled over to shout at him.

The boy was crossing Kent Road in Duston, near the junction with Dave Bowen Close, on Friday (January 25) at around 3.30pm.

A dark grey transit van appeared to speed up as it came to towards him. The driver then stopped and shouted racial abuse at the boy before driving off.

The man is described as white, mid 30s, with an average build, short brown spikey hair and a stubble beard. He was wearing a grey jacket.

Witnesses to the incident, or anyone with information, are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.