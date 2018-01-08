Urgent appeal for blood donors in Corby

The NHS Blood and Transplant service has made an urgent appeal for people to donate blood in Corby.

It is urging people to donate at Corby Community Centre in Stephenson Way in the town on Thursday (January 11).

People can donate at two sessions taking place on the day, either between 1pm and 3.30pm or from 4.30pm to 7.15pm.

A spokesman for the NHS Blood and Transplant service said: “We urgently need donations after the December bad weather and our stocks are low.

“Currently only 68 per cent of appointments for the Corby session are booked.

“We especially need donors with B negative and O negative blood.

“Patients at local hospitals rely on people giving blood.”

For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 0300 1232323 or visit www.blood.co.uk in advance.