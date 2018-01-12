UPDATE: Police don’t believe woman who died was hit by car in Barton Seagrave

Police investigating the death of an elderly woman in Barton Seagrave earlier today no longer believe she was hit by a car.

Emergency services attended Barton Road at about 5am this morning (Friday) following reports of an injured woman being found on the pavement at the side of the road.

It was initially suspected the woman may have been involved in a collision.

However, further investigation has established this is not the case.

A police spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this time.”

Barton Road, between Cranford Road and Woodland Avenue, was closed for several hours while investigations were carried out and has now been re-opened.