UPDATE: Opening of Rushden Lakes link road delayed until next week

The opening of the new Rushden Lakes link road has been delayed until next week.

Interserve, which has been sending out regular updates on the roadworks near the shopping centre, said the link road would be fully open and all traffic management removed from today (Friday), as reported by the Northants Telegraph yesterday (Thursday).

However, Highways England has today said an issue has been found and they are working to fix it before the road can be opened.

Dave Howland from Highways England said: “It was due to be yesterday, but unfortunately they have found a little issue that they are sorting out.

“They are now looking at Wednesday next week.

“At the end of the day, we have to think about safety.

“Some works weren’t quite right and this is to sort it now rather than later.”

Mr Howland said the works will make a difference for drivers using the roundabout and roads near the multi-million pound retail and leisure development.

And following the changing of some lane markings on the approach to Rushden Lakes from Wellingborough last week, he said: “It seems to be working a lot better now.”

Once the link road is fully open, an audit will be carried out to check that the improvement works have been carried out as per the designs paid for by Rushden Lakes developers LXB and to see that they work in practice.

The audit is likely to take place in the next couple of weeks.