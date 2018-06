Nobody was injured during an incident that shut the A14 near Kettering last night (Monday), police have confirmed.

The road was closed in both directions between junction 3 - the A6 at Rothwell - and junction seven at Kettering just before 7pm.

A police spokesman said they were called regarding concern for the safety of a member of the public on a bridge over the road.

Nobody was injured and the road was later re-opened.