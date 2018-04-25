UPDATE: Nearly £3,000 raised for Shetland pony stabbed at farm near Raunds

Nearly £3,000 has been raised to help cover the vet bills for a Shetland pony stabbed during a vicious attack at a farm.

Police were called to a farm in Hargrave, near Raunds, shortly before 8am yesterday (Tuesday) following a report of a horse being attacked and injured.

Officers told the Northants Telegraph that a Shetland pony suffered a number of stab wounds and was receiving veterinary treatment.

Three chickens were also injured during the incident and had to be put down due to their injuries.

A JustGiving page was set up within hours of the violent attack to help towards the pony’s vet bills and it has already raised nearly £3,000.

An update posted on the page yesterday thanked everyone for their support, kind messages and donations.

It said: “Amazing how your faith in mankind can be destroyed completely then restored within a few hours.

“Sol has been stitched and had pain relief so hopefully he will have a peaceful night.

“Words can never express how grateful we all are that Sol can now have the treatment he deserves.”

The post added that any extra money raised will go towards CCTV.

A spokesman for Northants Police said today (Wednesday) that they have not made any arrests in relation to the attack.

But the investigation is continuing and they are appealing for witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Officers would like to speak to a man, described as being in his late teens or early 20s, who was seen running away from the scene.

