UPDATE: Kettering man charged with murder of one-year-old girl

A Kettering man has been charged with murder following the death of a one-year-old child.

Ryan Coleman, 22, no fixed abode, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court this morning, Friday, May 4.

Coleman was arrested following the death of a one-year-old girl who died on Sunday, April 29.

The girl was found unresponsive at a property in Regent Street three days before she died.

This morning Northamptonshire Police reported they had charged Coleman with manslaughter. But he has now been charged with murder.

He will appear at Northampton Crown Court at 9.45am on May 8.

Northamptonshire Police has made a mandatory death or serious injury referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) in relation to the child’s death.