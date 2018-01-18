UPDATE: Bomb disposal squad give details of today's Northamptonshire call-out

RAF Wittering has confirmed it sent a team to a Northamptonshire industrial estate.

The incident happened in Tenter Road in Moulton Park industrial estate today and Northamptonshire Police and a Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from RAF Wittering attended the scene.

A spokesman for RAF Wittering said: "The item in question was a Mills grenade dating from around the World War Two period. It has now been destroyed in a controlled demolition."

He urges the public - in any circumstance where they might come across a suspicious item - not to make any attempts to touch it or move it and call the police straight away before an EOD team attends the scene.