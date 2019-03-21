Unofficial fundraiser honoured by Rushden mayor

A care home resident who also acts as an unofficial fundraiser has been honoured by Rushden’s mayor.

Every year the office of the mayor of Rushden holds an awards ceremony for local people who go above and beyond to help others.

Jean Anderson and Mayor of Rushden David Coleman with the award

This year’s winner, chosen by current mayor David Coleman, is Jean Anderson.

She was nominated by Ray Fortuin, activity co-ordinator at Imperial Court in the town.

Ray said in his nomination: “Jean has lived at Imperial Court with her husband John, for the last eight years.

“Jean is our unofficial volunteer fundraiser.

“Over the years Jean has gone out to the local community to find ideas and meet people to try and raise funds for residents activities at Imperial Court while at the same time caring for her husband.

“Jean has taken on this role without any prompting and totally off her own back.

“Her recent activities have been contacting local retailers face to face and requesting donations for an Imperial Court Christmas raffle.

“She managed to acquired so many prizes that there was no need to purchase any more out of the activity funds.

“Along with another resident who sold the tickets, they managed to raise £148.

“She did not stop there, Jean also sought out members of the Rushden Rotary Club, asking that they might invite staff from Imperial Court to give a talk on Imperial Court which may result in a donation.

“This did happen and Jean and the staff gave a presentation to the club on Friday, February 1, which went very well.

“I feel that Jean should be recognised for her efforts within our and the wider community.”

Mrs Anderson received her award at a special evening at Rushden Hall on Tuesday (March 19).