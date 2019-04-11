Universal credit advice on offer in Corby tomorrow

About 6,000 people from the Corby and East Northamptonshire constituency are currently receiving universal credit.

And they’re being invited to get practical advice and support at an information session tomorrow (Friday, April 12).

The session is being run by Beth Miller, The Labour Party’s prospective parliamentary candidate for the constituency, who will be joined by Steve McCabe, Labour MP for Birmingham Selly Oak.

Beth said: “The way Universal Credit is being implemented is unfair and cruel, leaving many without any financial support for weeks on end.

“This Friday we’re running an information session to help provide support to those struggling with the changes. We’ll be joined by Steve McCabe, Labour MP who will talk us through the ins and outs, and how you can best get support and navigate the system. There will also be time for questions and answers.”

“If you, a friend or family member is affected by the implementation of Universal Credit and you’d like some support, please come along. The session starts at 1.30pm at Corby VCS, the old TA building, in Elizabeth Street.

“If people can let me know via email if they plan to come along it would be appreciated,” said Beth, who fought the Corby and East Northamptonshire seat at the last general election and lost out to current MP Tom Pursglove by 2,700 votes.

To get in touch email info@bethmiller.org.uk