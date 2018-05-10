Unanimous approval for plans to help restore Wellingborough hotel to former glory

Plans have been passed that will help a historic hotel in Wellingborough be restored to its former glory.

The 17th century Hind Hotel in Sheep Street will now have a new roof after Wellingborough councillors voted unanimously to approve plans put before the planning committee at Swanspool House last night (Wednesday).

The approval for works will allow the owners to apply to the Heritage Lottery funded Wellingborough Townscape Heritage Initiative for a grant.

Over recent years the Grade II listed building has deteriorated and at one point looked like it could close its doors but was saved after being bought by businessman Marcus Holden.

The 34-room hotel is currently undergoing internal renovations.

Cllr Tim Maguire said: “This has got to be welcomed.

“The owners have started to make improvements and we should pass these plans to make sure that the building is still here in 100 years’ time.”

Committee chairman Peter Morrall said: “I personally will be very pleased to support this application.

“God speed that this can be done as quickly as possible.”

Works will include a new roof and chimney repair as well as the repairing of stone walls and all second floor windows will be reglazed.

The Hind Hotel was famously a resting point for Cromwell’s army before the battle of of Naseby in 1645.