UK’s biggest inflatable play park coming to Kettering

A Kettering sports centre will be bouncing when the country’s largest indoor inflatable play park comes to town.

Wacky World - which claims to be a cross between Total Wipeout and Get Your Own Back - will vist Kettering Arena Sports in Thurston Drive.

There will be sessions for kids and parents and mixed ages across June 2 and 3.

But it’s not just for children - both evenings see adult-only sessions for those who want to feel like a kid again.

A Wacky World spokesman said: “When we introduced Wacky World to the nation back in February 2017, it opened up fun and unique opportunities for both children and their parents to enjoy.

“Since our launch we have seen more than 100,000 kids through our wacky doors experiencing an array of inflatable activities.

“We aim to bring our already loved gigantic arena but this time we’ve chucked in a few new shiny inflatables.”

The park has a wide range of inflatables and interactive activities.

Activities include: Total Meltdown, Last Man Standing, Interactive Challenge, Human Wrecking Ball, Screamer Vertical Drop Slide, Giant Bouncy Castle, Interactive Play System, The Big Ball Challenge, Football Shootout, Assault Course and Duck and Run.

Each session lasts for one hour and 30 minutes.

Kids (under 13) and parents sessions start at 12pm, 1.45pm, 3.30pm and 5.15pm each day.

Mixed ages sessions start at 7pm with adult-only sessions at 8.45pm.

Tickets to the adult-only sessions cost £14.95 with all other sessions costing £11.95.

Spectator tickets cost £5.

To buy a ticket, click here.

Tickets can be bought on the door but only if space is available.

Wacky World is run by Fun Leisure UK, an event hire company based in Lancashire.