Two Wellingborough sites being developed for affordable homes

Wellingborough Homes has started work on two sites in Wellingborough which will see the development of 68 new affordable homes.

Their Park Farm Way development will consist of 45 one, two and three-bed properties; 18 for affordable rent, 20 for shared ownership and seven for rent to buy.

The homeownership and development team at Wellingborough Homes

The new development, which is being built by Snowden Homes, is based just off the A509 in Wellingborough and has also benefited from Homes England funding.

14 of the properties at Park Farm Way are due to be handed over late July, with the remainder coming over later on this year.

Work has also started on Lea Way, with contractors Lindum Group currently working on starting the demolition of the old shops that currently sit on the site in June.

They will be building 23 flats on the derelict site, which has stood empty for a number of years and is welcomed by local residents to see the site coming back into use.

The development will deliver 12 affordable rent and 11 rent to buy properties that are due to be handed over in Spring 2019.

The land was purchased by Wellingborough Homes from Wellingborough Council to transform the currently abandoned site into affordable homes.

This site has also benefited from Homes England funding.

Tim Davy, chairman of Wellingborough Homes, said: “It’s a very proud moment when you can turn sites that have not been used for years and transform them into new affordable homes for local people.

“These two developments are very much part of our ambition of growth, and it is great that we can work with the Borough Council of Wellingborough and two well-respected developers such as Snowden Homes and Lindum Group to develop a diverse range of new homes to meet local needs.”

Wellingborough Council leader Martin Griffiths said: “I know I can speak on behalf of my fellow councillors when I say that I am delighted to see Wellingborough Homes developing more affordable housing in the borough; we are proud of the co-operation that has been developed between the council and Wellingborough Homes.

“Together we have been working on initiatives to provide housing and keep people in their homes so long as is possible and this means that we should see a reduction in homelessness before too long.

“The Lea Way site has been a concern for some years, and it was very disappointing when the last much-anticipated sale fell through.

“But Wellingborough Homes was enthusiastic about pushing this project forward and is now in a position to start work on 23 homes.

“This borough – like many others – struggles to meet the demand for housing, so Wellingborough Homes’ new sites will be just what is needed.”