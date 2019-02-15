Two Wellingborough men charged for possession of drugs and bladed weapon after police pursuit

Two Wellingborough men have been charged with drugs and weapons offences following their after driving away from police officers.

The men were arrested on Tuesday, February 12, at about 10.30am, after failing to stop their vehicle for officers in Great Doddington.

Luke Barnes, 25, of Gosforth, Wellingborough, has been charged with possession of a class B drug, namely cannabis.

Anthony Beech, 40, of Valley Road, Wellingborough, has been charged with possession of a bladed article and theft.

The theft charge relates to the theft of a pedal cycle in July 2017.

A 32-year-old man from Kettering was also arrested and released without charge.

Barnes and Beech are due to appear before Northampton Magistrates Court on Monday, March 18.